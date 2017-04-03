Man fatally stabs ex-girlfriend with sword, Citrus County Sheriff's Office says

CITRUS A man has been charged with premeditated murder after the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said he fatally stabbed an ex-girlfriend with a sword.
Eric Huffman, 41, of Hernando, was taken into custody Sunday night.
Deputies responded just before 10:30 p.m. to East Benjamin Street after receiving a report of a woman stabbed.
A witness staying at the home told deputies that Huffman had fled the scene on foot after stabbing Brandi Blevins, 42.
Blevins was found dead at the scene. She has lacerations to her legs, thighs, torso, body and head, according to investigators.
The sheriff's office also said he ran over the victim after stabbing her and later crashed into a tree.
He was taken into custody and admitted to the slaying, authorities said.
Comments