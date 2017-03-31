He allegedly used a jail phone to plan a crime, now he’s facing a new charge

An inmate in the Pinellas County jail, who was awaiting trial on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card, fraudulent use of personal identification information and violation of probation, just added another similar charge to the list.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office officials said Robert Kinzinger, 47, conspired with his girlfriend, 56-year-old Theresa Farr, to use someone else’s credit card and purchase items for other inmates.
Detectives started an investigation March 19 after Kinzinger used a jail phone to hatch the plan.
He told Farr to get a credit card number, which belonged to a former neighbor of Kinzinger’s, from his computer and use it to buy food and hygiene products for fellow inmates, according to the sheriff’s office.
Farr was able to set up an account with the credit card information and place four online orders from MyCarePack.com for a total of $365.47, according to the sheriff’s office.
The orders were canceled after detectives spoke with the former neighbor and confirmed he did not place the orders.
Farr allegedly admitted to the fraud when she was interviewed by detectives on Tuesday. She was arrested and charged with one count of fraudulent use of personal identification information.
As for her boyfriend, Kinzinger was charged with principal in the first degree of criminal use of personal identification. He was arrested at the jail Tuesday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing.
