She wanted to honor her son’s memory, so she adopted an African village

A Polk County mother wanted to give back to the world in honor of her son, and an African village is the recipient of her generosity.
Pinky Benahgoll got the call that is every mother’s worst nightmare on Aug. 11. She was in Africa visiting her husband when she found out her son, Eric Goll of Haines City, died on the Chadron State College’s football field, according to Bay News 9.
His death is believed to have been caused by an enlarged heart, Bay News 9 reported.
The Nebraska college’s president called Benahgoll with the sad news that day. Hee cried and told Benahgoll her son was “a giver” and “caring,” according to Bay News 9.
Benahgoll and her husband decided to adopt a village in the republic of Liberia in West Africa. They wanted to do something to honor her son, his “giving nature” and their family’s roots, Bay News 9 reports.
“As long as God gives me breath, I’m going make sure nobody forgets my son,” Benahgoll told Bay News 9.
They are from Liberia, and the family typically sends donations on Christmas, according to Bay News 9. This year, they’re collecting donations in Goll’s name.
The family has already collected more than 3,000 books, along with toys, clothes and kitchen supplies. It all fills more than 400 boxes, according to Bay News 9. Benahgoll also plans to use money from the sale of her home to start a school and medical center.
Comments