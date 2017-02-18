Off-duty deputy in Indian River County shot, killed

A deputy in Indian River County was shot and killed Friday night.
Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy Garry Chambliss was off duty when reports of a shooting in Gifford were received.
Deputies responding to the scene found Chambliss with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the Indian River Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
The suspects in the shooting were reportedly seen leaving the Gifford area in a black Chevrolet Camaro. Deputies were able to locate vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at Powerline Road and County Road 510.
One suspect was taken into custody, and deputies were searching Saturday for a second suspect, who has not yet been named.
Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar issued the following statement:
“This is a tragic day for the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office We are actively investigating this homicide as we face the difficult reality of losing one of our own to violence. We will find those responsible for this senseless loss of life and put them in prison where they belong. Please pray for the family of Deputy Garry Chambliss and everyone at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult time.”
