Florida Powerball’s $310 million jackpot largest in the country

Florida Powerball players have a chance to take home the the largest in the nation this week, according to a release from Florida Lottery.
The Powerball’s jackpot is an estimated $310 million for Wednesday’s drawing.
The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, and can be watched on the Florida Lottery website, or on one of several television stations, including WWSB out of Sarasota or WTSP out of Tampa/St. Petersburg.
Don’t have the jackpot-winning ticket? Don’t worry. Outside of the jackpot, there are also chances to win prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching any of the non-jackpot-winning combinations, according to the Florida Lottery.
Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize, but jackpot prizes must be claimed within 60 days to receive the cash option of an estimated $189.3 million, according to the Florida Lottery.
The largest Powerball jackpot win was in January 2016, when the $1.6 billion prize was split three ways, according to CNN.
A Brevard County couple, Maureen Smith and David Kaltschmidt, had a share of the Jan. 13 Powerball jackpot, according to Florida Today.
The Powerball jackpot has rolled 16 times since the Dec. 21 drawing, generating more than $24.7 million in contributions to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF), according to the Florida Lottery.
