December 23, 2016 6:13 PM

Truck hit by train in Plant City, man killed

Hillsborough Fire Rescue responded Friday afternoon to a train accident in Plant City that killed one person.

Officials said a truck and a train collided in the 9000 block of Paul Buchman Highway. The accident occurred at about 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Officials said Nicholas Benigni did not yield and pulled into the path of the oncoming train. The train applied its brakes and traveled a half mile north until it came to a stop, officials said.

Benigni died at the scene.

Deputies said the railroad crossings in the area don’t have arms, just lights, so drivers must look and listen before proceeding. There is a crossing about a half-mile from where the train and truck actually stopped, officials said.

