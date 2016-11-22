Mud from PortMiami dredge spurred coral die-off, study finds

13:24 First recordings of 911 call out of Pulse shows chaos and horror for those trapped inside Pause

1:42 Watch upset customer yell 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

0:53 Video shows boy catching baby brother as he falls from table

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call

2:58 Armed, masked men rob Orlando paintball shop

1:33 Armed crooks smash and shoot through jewelry cases in Miami

2:03 Miami-Dade's Venom One handles more than just poisonous snake bites

11:10 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 2/2 (Warning explicit language)

8:45 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 1/2 (Warning explicit language)