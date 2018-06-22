Trump endorses his pick in Florida's race for governor

In case there was any remaining doubt of where the president stood in the race for Florida's next governor, he cleared things up Friday morning with a tweet:

Congressman Ron DeSantis, a top student at Yale and Harvard Law School, is running for Governor of the Great State of Florida. Ron is strong on Borders, tough on Crime & big on Cutting Taxes - Loves our Military & our Vets. He will be a Great Governor & has my full Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

Calling the Florida Congressman "strong on borders, tough on crime & big on cutting taxes," Trump cleared away any doubt that U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis has his "full endorsement."

DeSantis was one of the three Republicans that Trump endorsed in succession on Friday, as Martha Roby of Alabama and Henry McMaster of South Carolina also received praise from Trump's tweeting fingers.

But long before Friday, DeSantis' campaign was touting the president's "endorsement" on its campaign mailers and website. That's because Trump tweeted in December in support of DeSantis, saying his would "make a GREAT Governor of Florida:"

Congressman Ron DeSantis is a brilliant young leader, Yale and then Harvard Law, who would make a GREAT Governor of Florida. He loves our Country and is a true FIGHTER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2017

But some questioned whether that tweet qualified as an "endorsement." Now, there is no question, and that is likely to encourage more big-time Republican donors to join Team DeSantis.