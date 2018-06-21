Who is writing the checks? Here are the Top 5 donors to each candidate for governor

From national advocacy groups to hedge fund managers to local real estate tycoons, lots of big donors have placed their bets in the race for Florida governor.

But not all of them are household names — in fact, several large contributors donated from their company accounts so their names did not initially appear on campaign finance documents.

In total, about $80 million has already been raised. The following is a Top 5 roundup for each of the candidates running for governor.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The list notably excludes Jeff Greene, a Democrat from Palm Beach, who has only recently joined the race and has not yet filed campaign finance documents. However, Greene, a billionaire real estate investor, said he would finance his own campaign and pledged on Wednesday that he would not take any outside donations over $100.

The analysis below clumps donations from immediate family members, or individuals and their companies, where applicable, and includes donations through the end of May:

Republicans:

Florida Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Adam Putnam. MARK WALLHEISER AP

Ron DeSantis

Democrats:

Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham speaks during a gubernatorial debate ahead of the Democratic primary for governor on Monday, June 11, 2018, in Miramar. Brynn Anderson, Pool AP

Philip Levine in his gubernatorial campaign headquarters in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on June 14, 2018. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum speaks during Monday's debate ahead of the Democratic primary for governor in Miramar. Brynn Anderson AP Photo/Pool