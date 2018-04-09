Gov. Rick Scott announces Senate run in Orlando

Gov. Rick Scott announced his long-expected run for the U.S. Senate today in an Orlando rally, setting the stage for a contentious and expensive battle against Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.
“Today, with my wife by my side, I'm announcing I'm running for U.S. Senate for the great state of Florida,” Scott said before a modest crowd at a construction company.
He kicked off his campaign by taking direct aim at Nelson, a former astronaut first elected to Senate in 2001, by calling for term limits for members of Congress.
“We shouldn't be sending the same type of people to Washington,” he said. “This concept of career politicians has got to stop.”
“I've always run every race like there's no tomorrow — regardless of my opponent,” Nelson said in a statement. “While it's clear that Rick Scott will say or do anything to get elected, I've always believed that if you just do the right thing, the politics will take care of itself.”
The race between the two-term governor and three-term senator promises to be a test of the popularity of President Donald Trump. Scott was an early and consistent supporter of the president, which Nelson is expected to exploit.
Scott picked up Trump's message today, promising to “fix” Washington and denouncing the "tired old thinking" in the nation's capital.
“We can change Washington. We must change Washington. We will change Washington,” he said.
The race between Scott and Nelson is one of the most closely watched in the nation, and it's likely to be close.
Scott, a 65-year-old disgraced former health care executive, used his millions to eke out narrow wins in both races for governor in 2010 and 2014. He frequently generated controversy during his governorship, and he's not terribly well-liked by Floridians.
But his opponent, whom Floridians have been voting for since the 1970s, is a moderate Democrat with few distinctions during his 17 years in the Senate. Nelson, 75, is Florida's only Democrat currently elected to statewide office.
Scott came out of nowhere in 2010 to win his first elected office. He was known primarily as the health care executive who oversaw massive health care fraud. His company, Columbia/HCA, paid a record $1.7 billion in fines and pleaded guilty to 14 felonies.
But he found success running on an obsessive jobs platform at the height of the Great Recession. That looks to be his message for his Senate campaign, with the governor repeating his slogan from his last run for his last governor's campaign: “Let's get to work.”
“I didn't fit into Tallahassee because I didn't play the insider games,” he said. “And guess what? I'm not going to fit into Washington, either.”
Scott will be in Fort Myers at Sun Harvest Citrus for a second rally at 2:30 p.m. today, and he's expected to be in Hialeah for another rally Tuesday afternoon.
