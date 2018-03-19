Scott directs FDOT to suspend federal money for FIU bridge after collapse

Gov. Rick Scott said Monday he is directing the Florida Department of Transportation to suspend any federal funding for the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, pending a federal investigation into what caused the bridge to fall last week.
The collapse, which killed six when it crashed onto traffic passing underneath, happened just days after the bridge, which had been assembled off-site, had been installed in a period of hours over Southwest Eighth Street in Miami.
“Before another dollar is spent on this bridge, we must know exactly what happened,” he said in a statement. “FDOT is working hand-in-hand with the [National Transportation Safety Board] in its investigation and until this is completed, all taxpayer dollars will be withheld.”
Of the bridge’s nearly $16.6 million price tag, more than $13.6 million was supposed to come from federal funding, which passes through FDOT to FIU, officials said. More than $57,000 of the bridge’s cost was supposed to come from state funding , with another $2.9 million from local funds.
The governor’s office did not disclose Monday afternoon how much federal money had already been paid out to finance the construction of the 174-foot, 950-ton pedestrian bridge.
FDOT, which is led by an appointee of Scott’s, and the university have feuded publicly after the state agency moved quickly to distance itself from the project, even though documents show the agency helped approve the design-build team, attended regular team meetings, consulted on construction details and even attended a meeting on the bridge’s progress hours before it collapsed.
FDOT issued a statement hours after the tragedy saying the project was a local project and that FDOT was responsible only for traffic-control permits, serving as a “pass-through” for funding and authorizing the use of the space above the state road where the bridge was installed.
“It’s not an FDOT project. It’s an FIU project,” Scott said that evening at a press conference. “There will clearly be an investigation to find out exactly what happened, and why this happened. We will hold anybody accountable if anybody has done anything wrong.”
The following night, the agency also issued a statement saying it had no idea that “stress tests” were being conducted — which might have required permits for closing the road — and that an engineer for FIGG, the contractor that engineered and designed the span, had discovered cracks in the northern part of the bridge and left a voicemail. The agency it had attended a meeting with FIU that Thursday, though it did not say if the cracks were discussed, and that the engineer’s voicemail was not heard until after the collapse.
Over the weekend, FIU said the cracks were the subject of the two-hour Thursday meeting with FDOT, in which a FIGG engineer “concluded that there were no safety concerns and the crack did not compromise the structural integrity of the bridge,” according to a statement. FDOT then responded by saying its consultant who attended was acting in an administrative capacity only to ensure that the project was on time and still qualified for federal funds.
FIU president Mark Rosenberg defended the university’s actions Monday in a letter to the “university community,” saying: “We are confident that FIU followed all proper procedures and protocols.”
The university resumed classes Monday, though the road where the bridge collapsed remains closed until further notice.
