Gov. Scott stops in Bradenton, signs bill to fund fight against opioids

Adam McCracken, a Winter Springs clinical psychologist, received the restoration of his civil rights from Gov. Rick Scott and the Cabinet on June 15. McCracken and his wife, Renee, testified about why restoration of his rights was so important.
The Florida House, under Republican Speaker Richard Corcoran, released a video advertising the controversial “Schools of Hope” program enacted under House Bill 7069, which Broward County Public Schools plans to sue over.
Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws. Find out what sets them apart from traditional public and private sch
Calling Sen. Frank Artiles a "bully," members of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus are seeking the expulsion of the Miami Republican from the Florida Senate after he insulted a black female senator using curse words and a racial slur.
Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, answered questions from reporters after Miami Republican Sen. Frank Artiles formally apologized on the chamber floor Wednesday for insulting and using a racial slur against two black senators.
Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, explains why the House wants to invest $200 million to bring in high-performing charter schools as "schools of hope" to serve low-income areas in Florida that have perpetually failing traditional public schools.
Florida Senate President Joe Negron and House Speaker Richard Corcoran both have grand plans to reform public education from pre-K through university level. They answer: Will those proposals be used as tools for negotiation between the chambers in the 2017 session?