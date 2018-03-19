More Videos

Florida's ban on voting by felons ruled unconsititutional 157

Florida's ban on voting by felons ruled unconsititutional

Pause
Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami 112

Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami

Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board 79

Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board

House Schools of Hope promo 139

House Schools of Hope promo

Governor Rick Scott signs student bill at Miami-Dade College 55

Governor Rick Scott signs student bill at Miami-Dade College

The ABCs of charter schools 81

The ABCs of charter schools

Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation 93

Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation

Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion 166

Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion

Florida Senate president answers questions about a Miami senator's racial slur, insults 731

Florida Senate president answers questions about a Miami senator's racial slur, insults

How the Florida Senate president learned of a Miami lawmaker's racial slur 428

How the Florida Senate president learned of a Miami lawmaker's racial slur

Gov. Scott stops in Bradenton, signs bill to fund fight against opioids

Gov. Rick Scott signed HB 21, which provides funding for the state's opioid epidemic, at the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Monday morning.
House Schools of Hope promo

State Politics

House Schools of Hope promo

The Florida House, under Republican Speaker Richard Corcoran, released a video advertising the controversial “Schools of Hope” program enacted under House Bill 7069, which Broward County Public Schools plans to sue over.

The ABCs of charter schools

State Politics

The ABCs of charter schools

Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws. Find out what sets them apart from traditional public and private sch

'I want my whole damn dollar'

State Politics

'I want my whole damn dollar'

House Democratic Leader Janet Cruz of Tampa rallies a crowd in the Florida Capitol supporting legislation meant to deter employers from paying men and women lower wages than men.