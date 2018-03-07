Parkland dad who grilled Rubio on national TV pleads with senators for assault-gun ban

From left, on the laptop screen, David Hogg, 17-year old student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland; Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg, 14, who was killed in the shootings last month; Francine Wheeler, mother of Ben Wheeler, who was killed in the 2013 Sandy Hook shooting, and Lori Haas, whose daughter Emily survived the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting. All joined a panel at an event Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington sponsored by Senate Democrats on protecting children from gun violence. J. Scott Applewhite AP