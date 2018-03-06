Lawmakers OK stripping USF Sarasota-Manatee of its independent accreditation

The Florida Legislature on Monday passed an higher education bill that brings University of South Florida closer to accreditation consolidation.
Now, the bill — sponsored in the Senate by Sen. President-Designate Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton — will go to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott. He vetoed a similar bill last year, according to the Associated Press.
Should Scott sign the bill, USF Sarasota-Manatee and USF St. Petersburg, which have operated as independent campuses for years, would be again consolidated under one accreditation, rather than each campus receiving their own.
USF Sarasota-Manatee was first granted accreditation independent of the Tampa branch in 2011.
Galvano said that with the singular accreditation, the campuses would be treated as one, adding that last year the Sarasota-Manatee campus was forced to take $9 million from reserves while Tampa had a nearly $40 million increase in funding, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
In a Jan. 23 email to the USF leadership team, USF President Judy Genshaft wrote “But we believe there is the potential for significant benefits to our students,” such as the ability to graduate from a preeminent research university or helping them graduate faster and with less debt through more course options.
The bill also increased funds to the state’s Bright Futures scholarship to return the scholarship to full-funding, and included a provision that eliminated “free speech zones” on college campuses, according to the AP. It passed the House 84-28 and the Senate 33-5.
The Senate accepted changes to the bill made by the House, which included the USF consolidation, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
“This legislation will provide the policy and budget resources our universities need to increase their ability to compete as national destination institutions, while preserving access and increasing affordability for Floridians,” said Galvano in a statement.
The Florida Excellence in Higher Education Act of 2018 today saw final passage in both the Florida Senate and the Florida House of Representatives. The legislation will now be sent to Florida Governor Rick Scott. https://t.co/tHpiIPuW3B @BillGalvano pic.twitter.com/8AGgw68Dev— Joe Negron (@joenegronfl) March 6, 2018
