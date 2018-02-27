Despite Parkland’s opposition, Florida House panel votes to arm teachers

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:38 Florida's ban on voting by felons ruled unconsititutional Pause 1:53 Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami 1:20 Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board 2:20 House Schools of Hope promo 0:56 Governor Rick Scott signs student bill at Miami-Dade College 1:22 The ABCs of charter schools 1:34 Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation 2:47 Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion 12:12 Florida Senate president answers questions about a Miami senator's racial slur, insults 7:09 How the Florida Senate president learned of a Miami lawmaker's racial slur Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why. New York Times

The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why. New York Times