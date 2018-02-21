Thousands asking for gun-control legislation protest in Tallahassee

Florida became the epicenter of an intense nationwide debate over guns Wednesday as the #NeverAgain movement seized the spotlight and demanded action in response to the Parkland massacre.
At a raucous two-hour rally outside the state Capitol, thousands of people, many of them students, called for action by the Legislature with less than three weeks in the 2018 session.
In the largest demonstration at the Capitol in nearly two decades, protesters chanted “No more guns” and “Vote them out” as lawmakers inside passed a bill to require that the state motto, In God We Trust, be displayed in schools across the state.
One week after the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that took 17 lives, Parkland survivors shouted and wept into the microphone, demanding that the Legislature pass gun control measures, including an assault weapons ban.
The Republican-controlled House blocked a procedural move by Democrats a day earlier to debate the ban as distraught and disbelieving Parkland students watched from a visitors’ balcony.
“There is no bigger disrespect than to be sitting in the balcony in the House and watching them turn down a chance to fix what they’ve done,” said Spencer Bloom, a Stoneman Douglas student.
Hundreds of students walked the Capitol’s halls in an outpouring of grief, anger and activism. Some wore black T-shirts that said “Parkland shooting” in big white block letters.
They promised to vote out the Republicans who for years in Tallahassee have refused to consider gun restrictions.
Outside, a huge crowd fanned out at the Old Capitol for a midday rally that included Parkland students, college students, teachers and parents.
Early crowd estimates were at about 5,000, making it the largest grass-roots mobilization in Tallahassee in nearly two decades.
An outside media presence revived memories of the presidential recount of November 2000 when George W. Bush defeated Al Gore by 537 votes.
Groups at the rally included Giffords, the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, Florida Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, the Campaign to Keep Guns off Campus, as well as Equality Florida, the League of Women Voters and the Florida Parent Teacher Association.
Across the state of Florida, students walked out of classrooms to protest gun violence.
