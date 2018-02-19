Florida Gov. Rick Scott speaks during a news conference about the Feb. 14 shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Four years earlier, the NRA gave him an A+ rating.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott speaks during a news conference about the Feb. 14 shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Four years earlier, the NRA gave him an A+ rating. Amy Beth Bennett Sun-Sentinel
Florida Gov. Rick Scott speaks during a news conference about the Feb. 14 shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Four years earlier, the NRA gave him an A+ rating. Amy Beth Bennett Sun-Sentinel

State Politics

The NRA gave Gov. Scott an A+ rating four years ago. What does it mean now?

By Steve Bousquet

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

February 19, 2018 03:39 PM

As a candidate for reelection four years ago, Florida Gov. Rick Scott won an A+ rating from the National Rifle Association for his record on guns.

A 2014 mailer from NRA’s national headquarters told Florida voters that “Scott will stop the gun control extremists from pushing their agenda to restrict your rights in Florida.”

Only Scott “will protect your rights from the Obama/(Michael) Bloomberg gun control agenda,” said the mailer, which featured a photo of a smiling Scott and a big “A+.”

That June, Scott signed five pro-gun bills into law, a number that the NRA said made history.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

One bill fast-tracked applications for concealed weapons licenses; another, the so-called “Pop-Tart” bill, protected students from being punished if they fashioned pastry into fake guns, “to avoid traumatizing innocent children,” the NRA’s mailer said.

As governor, Scott earlier signed laws blocking cities and counties from passing more restrictive gun laws than the state and allowing people to carry firearms during emergencies such as hurricane evacuations.

Now he says he will lead “a real conversation” about school safety after the horror at Parkland, where a teenage former student with a troubled past and an AR-15-style assault rifle is charged with killing 14 students and three adults on Valentine’s Day.

More Videos

Florida's ban on voting by felons ruled unconsititutional 2:38

Florida's ban on voting by felons ruled unconsititutional

Pause
Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami 1:53

Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami

Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board 1:20

Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board

House Schools of Hope promo 2:20

House Schools of Hope promo

Governor Rick Scott signs student bill at Miami-Dade College 0:56

Governor Rick Scott signs student bill at Miami-Dade College

The ABCs of charter schools 1:22

The ABCs of charter schools

Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation 1:34

Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation

Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion 2:47

Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion

Florida Senate president answers questions about a Miami senator's racial slur, insults 12:12

Florida Senate president answers questions about a Miami senator's racial slur, insults

How the Florida Senate president learned of a Miami lawmaker's racial slur 7:09

How the Florida Senate president learned of a Miami lawmaker's racial slur

In her electrifying speech, which has gone viral, Gonzalez called out the National Rifle Association, President Donald Trump and the neighbors and relatives of the gunman who knew about his erratic behavior but didn’t act on it. Associated Press

A group of determined students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who are going to Tallahassee this week, wants a very different conversation. It’s about guns and the NRA and the politicians who support the gun lobby and have benefited from it.

“These people who are being funded by the NRA are not going to be allowed to remain in office when midterm elections roll around,” student Emma Gonzalez said on NBC’s “Meet the Press with Chuck Todd” on Sunday. “They’re going to be voted out of office.”

With three weeks left in the 2018 session, Scott and his fellow Republicans in the Legislature have little time to respond to the Parkland tragedy.

And Scott, who may want to be Florida’s next U.S. senator, is listed as an invited speaker at the NRA’s annual meeting in Dallas in May, according to the NRA’s website. It’s an event the NRA says is “a must stop for candidates seeking the highest levels of elective office.”

Lawrence Mower of the Herald/Times Tallahassee bureau contributed to this report.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Florida's ban on voting by felons ruled unconsititutional 2:38

Florida's ban on voting by felons ruled unconsititutional

Pause
Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami 1:53

Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami

Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board 1:20

Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board

House Schools of Hope promo 2:20

House Schools of Hope promo

Governor Rick Scott signs student bill at Miami-Dade College 0:56

Governor Rick Scott signs student bill at Miami-Dade College

The ABCs of charter schools 1:22

The ABCs of charter schools

Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation 1:34

Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation

Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion 2:47

Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion

Florida Senate president answers questions about a Miami senator's racial slur, insults 12:12

Florida Senate president answers questions about a Miami senator's racial slur, insults

How the Florida Senate president learned of a Miami lawmaker's racial slur 7:09

How the Florida Senate president learned of a Miami lawmaker's racial slur

Florida's ban on voting by felons ruled unconsititutional

View More Video