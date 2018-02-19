Survey: What your local legislator says about guns after the Broward school shooting

It’s clear that Florida lawmakers haven’t done much in passing any new laws to address gun violence after a spate of mass shootings, including the 2016 Pulse night club shooting that left 49 dead, and 2017’s shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Holluwood International Airport that left another five dead.
But what do state lawmakers say they are willing to do or consider after the Parkland mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High that left 17 dead?
The Herald/Times sought answers from the Legislature’s 155 lawmakers about what can be done after the latest mass shooting. Many of your lawmakers didn’t answer, though all received the questions Thursday afternoon.
Here are the responses so far.
Comments