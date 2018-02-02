Trump names state Rep. Gruters to Amtrak board

State Rep. Joe Gruters, one of President Donald Trump’s leading supporters in Manatee-Sarasota, was named the newest member of the Amtrak Board of Directors by the White House.
Gruters, who represents House District 73 that encompasses the eastern portions of Manatee and Sarasota counties, will remain on the board until the term expires Oct. 4, 2022.
“I’m a big believer in alternative transportation like rail,” Gruters said.
Florida has Amtrak services that run through Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando and Miami.
The Sarasota representative, who is a certified public accountant, served as co-chariman of President Donald Trump’s Florida campaign and he is seeking re-election to the Florida House of Representatives in November. He believes his accounting background will give him a “leg up.”
“I’m super excited and obviously honored and thrilled to be appointed by the president and to be able to serve in this capacity,” he said, adding that he hopes to represent Trump’s infrastructure goals in this role.
The White House recently announced the president’s infrastructure spending plan, which includes $200 billion in federal funds and $1.3 trillion to come from local, state and private sector funds.
