A hurricane briefing at Manatee County’s Emergency Operations Center in Sept. 2017 featured a sign language intepreter signing gibberish, prompting a new bill in Florida that would require officials to include qualified intepreters at televisied briefings.
State Politics

Manatee sign language interpreter’s gibberish during Irma inspires new bill

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 31, 2018 08:24 AM

A new sign language bill has been introduced in Florida after botched interpretations occurred during televised briefings during the 2017 hurricane season in Manatee County

According to the Associated Press, a House panel unanimously approved a bill Tuesday that would require officials to include qualified sign language interpreters at televised hurricane brieifings.

This comes after a sign language interpreter signed gibberish during a televised briefing in Manatee County, which included a warning about pizza and a big bear. At the time of the incident in September, a certified deaf interpreter told the Bradenton Herald the signing was “horrible and embarrassing.”

Hurricane Irma: ASL interpreter translates information inaccurately at Florida presser

As officials at the Manatee County Emergency Operations Center told residents that there would be a mandatory evacuation for residents in Zone A, its ASL interpreter translated 95% of the information provided inaccurately. A version of the video has since been created with an interpretation of his signing.

Manatee County Government

Democratic Rep. Richard Stark said that very incident inspired him to introduce the new bill. Stark said that while he first chuckled at the news accounts of the gibberish signing, it was “anything but funny” for hearing-impaired residents who depend on that information to stay safe in times of crisis.

According to the bill, interpreters would have to be certified by the National Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf or the Florida Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

