Bill would require public school students to get HPV vaccine

A bill making its way through the Florida Legislature would make it mandatory for public school students to receive a vaccination for the human papillomavirus.
The proposal, Senate Bill 1558, was filed by Sen. José Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami, on Jan. 4 and would require the HPV shot for all school children, according to a report by First Coast News.
The vaccine is now given in two shots and is recommended for boys and girls ages 11 and 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The shots prevent the infection that can cause a range of cancers, including cervical, anal, and throat and neck.
Most people who have HPV don’t exhibit any visible symptoms and often don’t know they are infected. Usually, the body’s immune system naturally rids itself of the HPV infection within a couple of years. But in some cases, it persists and lays dormant, causing health issues down the road.
HPV vaccinations have increased throughout the years nationwide, but Florida remains among the states with some of the lowest rates even though it has one of the highest rates of cervical cancer, according to the CDC.
The bill would also include procedures for exempting children from the requirement, First Coast news reports.
If passed, the bill would be called the “Women’s Cancer Prevention Act” and take effect on July 1.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
