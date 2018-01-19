Florida attorney general tells opioid makers: Admit what you did and pay up

1:53 Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami Pause

2:44 Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

3:04 Bradenton representative discusses ways for legislature to combat opioid crisis

1:45 Homeowner finds giant python in his dock

1:17 Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

9:53 New episode of MTV's 'Siesta Key' introduces new characters, better camera work

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

0:49 Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month

1:21 Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin