State has a plan to fight opioid epidemic. But have governor or legislators read it?

Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive 0:42

Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive

Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami 8:56

Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers 0:48

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content) 5:01

Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content)

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 0:50

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

2017 hurricane season hit Manatee hard 1:22

2017 hurricane season hit Manatee hard

What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

What happens during a school lockdown?

Meet some of the people behind USF Sarasota-Manatee's Brunch on the Bay 2:24

Meet some of the people behind USF Sarasota-Manatee's Brunch on the Bay

  • Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

    More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on opioids.

More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on opioids. Meta Viers & Patrick Gleason McClatchy
More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on opioids.

State Politics

State has a plan to fight opioid epidemic. But have governor or legislators read it?

By Lawrence Mower

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

January 17, 2018 07:06 AM

TALLAHASSEE

Florida’s Drug Policy Advisory Council is a hodgepodge of state government appointees, but they’re the closest Florida has to a coordinated response to the growing opioid epidemic.

So the panel was mystified Thursday why its annual report outlining clear steps to fight the opioid crisis — including reviving the Office of Drug Control — hasn’t received more attention from Gov. Rick Scott and legislators.

“My question would be to all of us, ‘Who is going to deliver that message to the governor?’ ” said Peggy Sapp, the president and CEO of the nonprofit Informed Families and a Scott appointee. “The Surgeon General talking directly to the governor about the report is a very important step.”

But who — if anyone — briefed the governor about the report has been a question without an answer.

Nobody at Thursday’s meeting could answer the question. And representatives of the Department of Health and the governor’s office either could not, or would not, answer it, either.

“Gov. Scott has been personally involved in developing ways to fight this issue,” spokeswoman Lauren Schenone wrote when asked who briefed Scott on the report. “He is also regularly briefed by his agency heads and staff on the opioid epidemic.”

  • Bradenton representative discusses ways for legislature to combat opioid crisis

    Rep. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, discusses legislation for the upcoming session that seeks to address various aspects of the opioid epidemic.

Bradenton representative discusses ways for legislature to combat opioid crisis

Rep. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, discusses legislation for the upcoming session that seeks to address various aspects of the opioid epidemic.

Hannah Morse Bradenton Herald

In its Dec. 1 report, the drug council recommended more than a dozen steps for fighting the opioid crisis, including adopting needle exchange programs throughout the state and expanding access to a prescription drug database.

Some of the recommendations are in Scott’s $53 million opioid package, including the changes to the drug database.

But it was the council’s first recommendation — to bring back the Office of Drug Control — that Sapp and others feel is the most important.

“We need that authority, that power, to get things done,” Sapp said after the meeting.

The office was created by Jeb Bush in 1999 to coordinate the state’s drug fight, including finding funding for the prescription drug database.

But Scott eliminated it in 2011, at the height of the pill mill crisis and at the beginning of the heroin epidemic. The $500,000 four-person team was just 0.0007 percent of the state’s $69 billion budget.

Schenone said that while the office no longer exists, “its functions are integrated in our state agencies. Therefore, its mission is still being accomplished in state government.”

The office’s duties were given to the Department of Health, but Sapp says that having a unit in the governor’s office dedicated solely to the crisis is crucial.

“Communication is never easy, especially when you’re dealing with big complex problems, and the closer you can get to a direct line to the governor’s ear, the better,” Sapp said.

Other states — and even some mayors — have created such offices, including West Virginia last year.

Scott has not taken a stance on reinstating the office. A spokeswoman has said he “will review any legislation that makes it to his desk.” There are several bills that would create the office.

Sapp said she wants to see Scott take a leadership role like he did during Hurricane Irma last year.

“He did a great job with that last hurricane,” Sapp said. “When he took command of all of that, wow. He coordinated national and local and state resources, and this is what is required for the drug problem.”

  • Florida's first needle-exchange program has begun handing out Narcan in Overtown

    Amid Miami’s opioid crisis, addicts now get clean needles, life-saving drug.

Florida's first needle-exchange program has begun handing out Narcan in Overtown

Amid Miami’s opioid crisis, addicts now get clean needles, life-saving drug.

C.M. Guerrero The Miami Herald

Contact Lawrence Mower at lmower@tampabay.com. Follow @lmower3.

  • Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami

    The Coral Gables Democrat, who lasted less than a year in office, left office last week as part of the plea deal struck with prosecutors.

Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami

