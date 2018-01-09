Two Florida lawmakers admit affair and apologize as legislative session opens

The Florida Legislature was abuzz Tuesday morning after an anonymous website claimed to have photographic evidence of an affair between state Sens. Oscar Braynon of Miami Gardens and Anitere Flores of Miami.
Shortly before the session began, the two issued a joint statement saying they “do not want gossip and rumors to distract from the important business of the people.” However, they acknowledged “our longtime friendship evolved to a level that we deeply regret.”
“We have sought the forgiveness of our families, and also seek the forgiveness of our constituents and God,” the statement read. “We ask everyone else to respect and provide our families the privacy that they deserve as we move past this to focus on the important work ahead.”
Braynon, a Democrat, is the leader of the 15-member Senate Democratic Caucus. Flores, a Republican, chairs the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee.
Here is their full statement, which was emailed out by Jenny Sarkissian, the deputy director of public relations for Sachs Media Group, at about 9:30 a.m.
