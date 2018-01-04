With one year to go, numbers sum up Rick Scott’s governing legacy

More Videos 1:53 Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami Pause 0:34 Salvation Army shelter has been hitting capacity during this week's cold weather 1:13 Residents in Georgia enjoy snow fall 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 0:33 Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 0:53 Police looking for more victims of fake Botox injections 1:16 Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum 3:44 Pennsylvania boy with rare genetic disorder gets special Christmas Eve call from Philadelphia Eagles 1:55 Planning begins for Riverwalk expansion Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Gov. Rick Scott says "don't wait, leave now" to Floridians in evacuation zones Florida Gov. Rick Scott urges residents who live in an evacuation zones to not wait, and instead leave now before the possible arrival of Hurricane Irma during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2017. Florida Gov. Rick Scott urges residents who live in an evacuation zones to not wait, and instead leave now before the possible arrival of Hurricane Irma during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2017. Roberto Koltun el Nuevo Herald

