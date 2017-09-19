Sen. Bill Galvano will be the Florida Senate’s newest president when his official selection takes place Oct. 24. Galvano will serve in the role for the 2018-2020 legislative term.
Sen. Bill Galvano to be designated Florida Senate president in October

By Mark Young

September 19, 2017 2:42 PM

There will be a new leader in the Florida Senate for the 2018-2020 legislative term and he’ll hail from Bradenton.

As expected for some time now, Sen. Bill Galvano will be named Senate President-Designate at an Oct. 24 Republican Caucus meeting called by Florida Majority Leader Wilton Simpson.

Galvano joined the state Senate in 2012 and is currently chairman of the Senate Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee.

“Time and time again, Bill is trusted with and excels in critical leadership positions,” Simpson said in memo to GOP senators. “I am confident he will lead the Senate with the steadfast commitment to excellence he has demonstrated throughout his legislative service.”

Galvano’s district includes Manatee County and southern Hillsborough County.

Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014

