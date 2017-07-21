Lots of questions but few answers on how to make state’s new education policy work

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board Pause 2:20 House Schools of Hope promo 0:56 Governor Rick Scott signs student bill at Miami-Dade College 1:22 The ABCs of charter schools 1:34 Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation 2:47 Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion 12:12 Florida Senate president answers questions about a Miami senator's racial slur, insults 7:09 How the Florida Senate president learned of a Miami lawmaker's racial slur 4:09 Florida apologizes to the Groveland Four 1:10 Florida House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, explains why the House wants to invest $200 million to bring in high-performing charter schools as "schools of hope" to serve low-income areas in Florida that have perpetually failing traditional public schools. The Florida Channel

