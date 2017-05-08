Parents who want recess say lawmakers are using kids as ‘pawns in a political game’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation Pause 1:07 Florida lawmakers want to reform school assessment schedule 1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess 0:39 Moped gang breaks tourist's leg as they try to steal his watch 2:50 Timeline in 2014 Avalos triple murder case 1:57 Who said foster children have to be sad? 0:15 Watch how traffic is detoured after big crash on Cortez Road in Bradenton 1:47 Two former Bradenton police employees charged with stealing nearly $30,000 5:47 Youth soccer team embraces coach after he comes out as transgender 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Kindergartners at Miami Gardens Elementary School seem to have all the facts down about the benefits recess can bring. These energetic 5 and 6-year-olds feel the need for some sunshine and fresh air. Emily Michot Miami Herald