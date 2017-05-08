Parents, school leaders urge ‘no’ vote on mammoth education bill

1:34 Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation Pause

0:15 Watch how traffic is detoured after big crash on Cortez Road in Bradenton

0:52 Man robs woman using ATM, bystanders fail to help

1:01 A Star Wars Day message from NASA

2:50 Timeline in 2014 Avalos triple murder case

1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother'

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

2:20 Bee swarm invades Kauffman Stadium before Royals game

2:03 The novelty of goat yoga has arrived in Idaho