Short on time, lawmakers seek to cram in new education policies

With two days left for lawmakers to enact policy this session, two Republican senators late Wednesday released what’s essentially a brand-new bill that salvages myriad stalled education proposals, while also preserving one of the Legislature’s top K-12 priorities: reforms addressing excessive standardized testing in Florida public schools.
Sens. Anitere Flores of Miami and Kelli Stargel of Lakeland filed their 72-page amendment at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to rewrite a House-approved education bill that had been just 17 pages in length.
Their new version of HB 549 also, notably, keeps in play for negotiation a parent-demanded proposal that mandates daily recess in Florida’s public elementary schools. The Senate approved the idea in early April, but House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’Lakes, ignored parents’ pleas to bring the standalone measure to the floor, even though it has the votes to easily pass.
HB 549 was one of two bills House members envisioned could be a vehicle for testing reforms — and various unresolved education policies — before session ends. It passed the House last Friday, 117-1, but Flores’ and Stargel’s amendment creates a bill much broader than the House considered.
The House and Senate have to approve identical language before floor sessions end Friday, in order for the bill to pass in time.
As of late Wednesday, HB 549 wasn’t scheduled to be heard Thursday, but there are ways for senators to still bring it to the floor. The amendment being filed indicates that is the Senate’s likely plan.
It wasn’t immediately clear what the rewrite of HB 549 meant for Flores’ original testing bill (SB 926), which was supposed to be heard and amended Wednesday but was delayed amid criticism from a key Democrat. Flores and Stargel had spent the day, on and off the floor, negotiating with Tallahassee Sen. Bill Montford to allay his and other senators’ concerns that the testing reforms didn’t go far enough.
Flores’ and Stargel’s proposed rewrite to the House bill incorporates multiple pieces of legislation or policy ideas lawmakers from either or both chambers had discussed this session — some of which had already previously been tacked on to SB 926 — including:
▪ testing reforms that eliminate the Algebra II and civics end-of-course exams for high school students — two fewer than the four exams Flores’ bill cut;
▪ mandating a study by the state education commissioner as to whether national exams, such as the ACT or SAT, could be substituted for the Florida Standards Assessments or other end-of-course exams;
▪ requiring assessments in grades 3 through 5 to be administered in pencil-and-paper format, starting in 2018-19 school year;
▪ shifting the testing schedule for all statewide exams so that they have to be administered within a two- to four-week window, no earlier than April 1, depending on the test;
▪ expediting when test results are returned to parents and requiring a more “easy-to-read and understandable” report of their child’s results;
▪ requiring the Department of Education to publish statewide assessments every three years, starting in 2019-20 school year;
▪ mandating 20 minutes of daily recess for all elementary school students, separate from physical education classes;
▪ allowing the use of school playground and sports facilities by local communities and non-profit organizations;
▪ granting more explicit rights for school board members and charter school governing board members to visit schools they oversee;
▪ and, allowing certain charter schools to operate in places such as libraries, church property, theaters or public colleges and universities without getting a special zoning or land-use exception.
It’s not immediately clear what reception this will get among Democrats, who on Wednesday were already criticizing the annual practice of lawmakers’ building such massive omnibus policy bills in the latter days of session.
Sen. Jeff Clemens, a Lake Worth Democrat who is poised to be the Senate minority leader in 2018, described the political logic for such legislating by saying Republican leaders want to “make people vote for it, because they’d have to vote against good things” otherwise.
“It’s a bad way to do education policy to cram all this policy in one bill,” he said.
Republicans, including Flores, have defended the practice of omnibus bills by saying it allows multiple good ideas a chance to become law that might not have otherwise.
Kristen M. Clark: 850-222-3095, kclark@miamiherald.com, @ByKristenMClark
