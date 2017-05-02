Lack of budget compromise yet puts end to legislative session in doubt

Lawmakers on both sides of the Capitol are preparing to stick around past Friday — including buying more underwear if necessary, one senator joked — because they don’t think their job will be done before session is scheduled to end.
The Legislature has to finalize an $83 billion budget before 11:59 p.m. Tuesday in order for the 2017 session to end on May 5, but that’s looking increasingly in jeopardy as there’s no clear agreement between the House and Senate yet on some major sticking points on funding and budget-related policy.
“There’s talk of being here this weekend,” House Democratic Leader Janet Cruz, of Tampa, told her caucus Tuesday morning. “I hope I’m wrong but I just want you guys to have a heads-up.”
“Or Monday,” interjected Lantana Rep. Lori Berman, the top Democrat on the Rules & Policy Committee. “I heard Monday.”
I wish somebody would let us know, because I know I’m going to need some new underwear come Saturday. ... And I don’t know whether I need a one-pack, a three-pack or what.
Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa
At a Senate Democratic caucus breakfast, senators also circulated a rumor of a possible three-day extension to the session.
Thonotosassa Republican Sen. Tom Lee, a former Senate president and budget chairman, told reporters that from his experience, lawmakers are clearly behind schedule, and he’d support extending the session.
“I was musing on the floor that I wish somebody would let us know, because I know I’m going to need some new underwear come Saturday,” Lee joked. “And I don’t know whether I need a one-pack, a three-pack or what. We’ve got to get prepared for some overtime.”
Final budget negotiations have been in the hands of House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’Lakes, and Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, since Sunday afternoon, private talks that Corcoran at that point described as “volatile.”
The two presiding officers have yet to meet publicly to wrap up unresolved and significant portions of the budget — not to mention make public and allow lawmakers and Floridians to discuss proposed compromises on a slew of budget-related policy bills, many in education.
Negron and Corcoran need to agree on a final budget — and allow time for staff to finalize the written bill and publish it online — before midnight, so lawmakers would have the constitutionally required, 72-hour “cooling off” period before they vote Friday.
Negron seemed open to an extension, telling reporters Monday: “I think it’s more important to get it done right than to get it done quickly.”
When asked Tuesday if an extension would be needed, Corcoran told the Herald/Times: “Hopefully not.”
If Negron and Corcoran don’t find compromise by tonight, the Legislature can extend the session by a three-fifths vote in both chambers — a move lawmakers can exercise only once.
If there’s still no agreement, the extreme scenario would be for Gov. Rick Scott to issue a proclamation convening a special session, which would mandate lawmakers to return to Tallahassee and agree on a budget before June 30, the end of the budget year.
“It’s better to get it right than to get it fast,” Lee said Tuesday, agreeing with Negron. “I think we’re better off extending session than trying to come back up. It takes so much longer, under our rules, to get things in the procedural posture to hear them, so you can’t have a special session that lasts less than 10 days.
“It’s much easier — if we have a landing spot, if we can see the finish line — to just stay an extra day or two and get it done, or come back on Monday for a vote,” he said.
Lee added that some lawmakers would potentially have no place to stay, though, if session is prolonged. “We’ve got graduation coming up here at Florida State and some people don’t have housing,” he said.
