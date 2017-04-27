Legislature to governor: We’ve got a budget deal but you’re not going to like it

From behind closed doors a budget deal continued to emerge in the Florida Legislature on Thursday that puts lawmakers on a collision course with Governor Rick Scott.
Despite nearly daily warnings from Scott that the Legislature is on the brink of damaging the state economy, the House and Senate appeared on the brink of a deal that would severely cut Visit Florida and block any new funding to Enterprise Florida.
“We have reached an agreement on allocations,” Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, told senators during the Senate’s morning session.
There are still more details to be hammered out over the next four days, but the framework of the deal is expected to include the House’s insistence on cutting Visit Florida’s $76 million annual budget to $25 million and rejects Scott’s demand for $85 million for Enterprise Florida. These were two of Scott’s stated top priorities.
READ MORE: “House votes to abolish one of Gov. Rick Scott’s prized agencies, Enterprise Florida”
Scott started his day in West Palm Beach where he held a press conference to stress how important he thinks Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida have been to creating jobs and growing the state economy since he was elected in 2010.
Returning to Tallahassee after four days in Argentina for a trade mission, Scott scheduled 10 meetings with state Senators, including key allies who have supported his calls for funding Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida, like Appropriations Chairman Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater.
If Scott cannot convince them to restore funding to Visit Florida and better fund Enterprise Florida, Scott will be left with the potential of signing the budget when it gets to him, or vetoing it completely and requiring the Legislature to return to Tallahassee to pass a new budget.
“That’s a possibility,” said State Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, who is also the Republican Party of Florida chairman.
State Rep. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, said he thinks Scott should consider vetoing the whole budget. Gruters is a longtime ally of Scott’s.
“The most important thing for the governor is jobs,” Gruters said. That’s the one thing that he wants. And they’re not giving it to him. What other options does he have? I don’t know what the governor will do, but I hope somehow, the House and Senate will come together and fully fund the governor’s wishes.”
If Scott does veto the state budget, Republican leaders in the Legislature would need the support of at least a few Democrats to override him.
House Democratic Leader Janet Cruz of Tampa says her members might be willing to go along with a veto override, but they want a seat at the table in negotiations on the budget and other issues, including Medicaid expansion, legislation targeting undocumented immigrants and looser restrictions on gun rights.
“I’m not interested in giving the governor what he wants on EFI [Enterprise Florida], but I’m also interested in taking care of core values that are important to the Democrats,” Cruz said. “Something has to give somewhere. If you need us, you have to listen to us for a change.”
Herald/Times reporters Steve Bousquet and Michael Auslen contributed to this report.
Comments