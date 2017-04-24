Stalemate in the Florida Capitol as budget talks collapse

1:34 Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation Pause

2:16 It's been 20 years since her son died of a rare cancer. She still wonders if Bayshore High killed him

2:44 Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world

1:56 Raise your voice for equal pay

3:00 Bumbling burglar fall through store’s ceiling twice

1:58 Teacher tries to kiss cop during DUI arrest

0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes