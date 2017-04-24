Stalemate in the Florida Capitol as budget talks collapse

The Florida Legislature, still getting over the shock of former Miami Sen. Frank Artiles’ resignation, faced a new problem Monday as backroom talks on a new state budget suddenly collapsed.
That led to a flurry of insults and brought negative comparisons of the Legislature to the perpetually gridlocked Congress, along with talk of extending the 60-day session by at least one week.
If the House carries out its threat to send the Senate a “take it or leave it” budget Tuesday, it could cause a chain reaction and ruin negotiations on major policy issues, all of which are related to the budget, including:
▪ A $200 million “Schools of Hope” program to expand charter schools, a House priority;
▪ A new water reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee to reduce toxic discharges, a Senate priority;
▪ A compromise on paying for a modest boost in per-pupil public school spending without requiring higher property taxes.
▪ The House’s support for a statewide referendum to increase the homestead exemption from $50,000 to $75,000.
A disgusted House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’Lakes, said the House would offer a “continuation budget” with no substantive changes for next year after Corcoran said the House was hit with a slew of big ticket budget items from the Senate over the weekend, including, he said, a Senate insistence that there be seven dollars in Senate pork barrel projects for every dollar of House hometown spending.
Corcoran told the Herald/Times that Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, and his chief budget writer, Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater, were acting like “Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders,” twin symbols of liberalism in Washington, and senators said the notion of a continuation budget was a classic example of why Americans have so little faith in Congress.
That infuriated senators and prompted Latvala to compare Corcoran to a previous and highly controversial House speaker and to accuse Corcoran of grandstanding to advance his ambitions to run for governor next year.
“I call it Johnnie Byrd 2.0,” Latvala said, “When you say that everybody else is a liberal except you.” (Byrd, of Plant City, was House speaker from 2002 to 2004 and faced intense criticism for running as a small-government conservative and seeking support from lobbyists and others in a Republican primary for U.S. Senate while also running the House.)
Corcoran has made no secret of his interest in higher office, possibly a run for governor in 2018. Latvala also has expressed interest in running for governor.
Corcoran and Negron spent about an hour talking privately on the phone Friday, negotiating a broad outline of a budget deal. Both leaders said their talks on charter schools, state universities, environmental protection and other issues were making progress, but they collapsed over the weekend.
State law and the Constitution say that meetings between legislative leaders that could result in formal action must be made in public. Upon taking office as speaker last November, Corcoran has vowed to bring a new era of transparency and accountability to the Florida House. Private phone conversations between the Legislature’s presiding officers on major issues are nothing new.
Complicating the negotiations is the fact that Corcoran and Latvala simply don’t like each other very much personally.
Negron sent senators a memorandum Monday, calling the idea “ineffectual” and saying Florida taxpayers deserve better.
“Despite serving as the Appropriations chair in both the House and Senate, I had never encountered this term in state government until it began to appear in these negotiations,” Negron wrote. “I understand the concept of a ‘continuation budget’ to be a Washington creation where Congress is habitually unable to pass a budget and then simply carries forward the current budget for years at a time, with additional spending. I have no interest in adopting this ineffectual practice. Our constituents deserve and expect more.”
Read Negron’s memo to senators here.
Rep. Carlos Trujillo, R-Miami, the chief House budget writer, said he was prepared to propose extending the current budget for another year with two changes: the removal of all new lawmaker-sponsored projects and the inclusion of an estimated $1.5 billion in federal and state money to compensate hospitals for charity care, a program known as the low-income pool.
“If we pass this budget, we have $3 billion in reserves. We’re fine with that,” Trujillo said. “Every single government service will get funded ... We’re not growing government. I’m not sure the Senate can walk away from their projects.”
Herald/Times staff writers Kristen M. Clark and Mary Ellen Klas contributed to this report.
Comments