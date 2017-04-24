Lawmakers poised to negotiate school testing reforms

Lawmakers in the Florida House plan to take a priority proposal aimed at reforming the standardized testing schedule in K-12 public schools and transform it into a broader education policy bill — a move intended to set up negotiations with the Senate with less than two weeks left in the 2017 session.
Members of the House Education Committee will vote Monday afternoon to expand HB 773 through a 76-page amendment — filed late Sunday by bill sponsor Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah. The amendment would replace the bill so it incorporates language not only from Diaz’s original measure but also from at least five other education bills lawmakers have considered to varying degrees.
Such a strategic move is typical at this point in session but often draws criticism over a lack of transparency. Individual policy bills that stalled in committee can find new life through omnibus bills lawmakers create by attaching those smaller proposals on to a single, expanded bill that’s still on track to reach the floor.
Senators last week similarly expanded their testing proposal (SB 926), although the tangential education policies being added to each chamber’s testing bill don’t yet align. For instance, the initial expansion of SB 926 wasn’t nearly as wide-ranging as what the House proposes doing on Monday.
And one key difference in the Senate’s language involves a popular proposal that the House has resisted this session to the frustration of parents: daily school recess. Miami Republican Sen. Anitere Flores added the language from the Senate-approved recess bill into her testing bill as a way to force the House to eventually consider the issue.
RELATED: “House Speaker: There’s time to address school recess, but no promises”
Diaz’s proposed expansion to his testing bill does not include the recess language, but he said that policy could be a factor later on once the chambers try to find compromise on a final bill.
“What you see here is the House trying to line up and be in position to agree on assessments and other policies that may or may not include recess in the end, depending on what the Senate sends us and how we are able to negotiate,” Diaz told the Herald/Times in a text message Monday morning.
How those negotiations might go down hinges first on the House and Senate bills each passing a floor vote in their respective chambers, which is expected and could happen as soon as this week.
But complex and divisive negotiations on the annual budget could put a wrinkle in what happens next. Those talks are currently at a stalemate, which could potentially put negotiations on policy bills at risk, too, in the remaining days. The 2017 session is scheduled to end May 5.
The education proposals Diaz aims to add to his testing bill span an array of issues, from teacher certification and bonuses to reading instruction and virtual learning. Some of the original standalone bills those came from have passed the House floor already, while others were only considered and approved by a single House committee.
As it relates to testing, Diaz last week began moving toward compromise with the Senate’s version, which became much more comprehensive after Flores absorbed in her bill bipartisan, popular ideas originally only in a Democratic senator’s bill. (The original versions of Diaz’s and Flores’ testing bills dealt mostly with reducing the testing window but actually did nothing to eliminate standardized tests, despite being billed as the “Fewer, Better Tests” legislation.)
The latest iteration of Diaz’s proposal now includes eliminating one exam — the Algebra II end-of-course test — and it also factors in a measure important to the Senate: allowing at least some grades to use pencil-and-paper exams, rather than mandating only computerized assessments for all grades.
MORE: “Senators’ homework pays off in progress on reducing student assessment tests”
The amendment the House Education Committee will consider Monday includes a $19.3 million appropriation to pay for all of the changes proposed in the broader bill, such as the testing reforms. House members have said letting schools use the pencil-and-paper option, in particular, would come at a cost.
Diaz’s revised bill also proposes a more staggered way to limit the schedule for statewide standardized assessments, which currently are administered over a span of several months at the end of the school year.
Under his amendment, starting in 2018-19, the third grade English Language Arts assessment and the writing portion of that exam for grades 4-10 would be limited to a two-week testing window no earlier than April 1. Any paper-based exams would also have to be administered within a two-week window no earlier than May 1.
All other statewide assessments would have to be given within the last four weeks of the school year, no sooner than May 1.
Kristen M. Clark: 850-222-3095, kclark@miamiherald.com, @ByKristenMClark
Comments