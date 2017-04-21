Hooters ‘calendar girl’ and Playboy ‘Miss Social’ were Artiles’ paid consultants

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation Pause 4:32 Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs 2:47 Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion 1:34 Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation 1:34 Siblings with health problems must move 2:16 It's been 20 years since her son died of a rare cancer. She still wonders if Bayshore High killed him 1:16 Christ Episcopal Church's annual shoe drive 0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 0:50 Video shows drunk driver nearly hitting pedestrians Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Miami Republican Sen. Frank Artiles formally apologized on the Florida Senate floor on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, for insulting and using racial slurs against two black lawmakers two days prior. Kristen Clark Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau kclark@miamiherald.com