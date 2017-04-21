State Politics

April 21, 2017 1:49 PM

Read Florida Sen. Frank Artiles’ resignation letter

By Patricia Mazzei

pmazzei@miamiherald.com

Sen. Frank Artiles resigned from the Florida Legislature on Friday, consumed by a scandal that erupted three days earlier over a diatribe of insults the Miami Republican unleashed against two lawmakers at a Tallahassee bar.

In a letter to Senate President Joe Negron, Artiles said he was stepping down for the sake of his family and of the institution of the Senate, whose work ground to a near halt this week as Republican leaders grappled with Artiles’ political future.

Here is the resignation letter.

