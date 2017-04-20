Future House speaker: Conflicted senators are ‘railroading’ Artiles over slurs

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:47 Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion Pause 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 0:59 Surveillance video shows violent fight between man and woman on bus (Graphic Content) 2:32 Meet the Corcoran quadruplets 0:38 Liftoff of Expedition 51 duo leaving the confines of gravity 1:42 Convenience store robber holds gun to customer's face after employee can't open safe 1:19 Acapulco Tropical bakery manager explains how to make authentic Cuban bread 2:08 Young Chicago Cubs fan surprised with game tickets, cries tears of joy 0:35 The Thirsty Beaver isn't going anywhere 2:20 Before quadruplets were born, parents talk about their expectations Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Calling Sen. Frank Artiles a "bully," members of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus are seeking the expulsion of the Miami Republican from the Florida Senate after he insulted a black female senator using curse words and a racial slur. Kristen Clark Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau kclark@miamiherald.com