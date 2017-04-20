Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion

Calling Sen. Frank Artiles a "bully," members of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus are seeking the expulsion of the Miami Republican from the Florida Senate after he insulted a black female senator using curse words and a racial slur.
Kristen ClarkHerald/Times Tallahassee Bureau
Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, answered questions from reporters after Miami Republican Sen. Frank Artiles formally apologized on the chamber floor Wednesday for insulting and using a racial slur against two black senators.