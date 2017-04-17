School administrators push back on House’s proposed $200M charter school incentive

1:10 Florida House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing' Pause

2:22 Examining North Korea’s missiles

1:49 Facebook murder suspect remains on the loose

1:05 April the giraffe gives birth at New York Zoo

0:58 Ellenton-based company wholesales seashells and more

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

0:41 Bradenton' Mark Oljaca discusses his return to pro tennis at Sarasota Open

0:34 Manatee players react to head coach's resignation

2:08 Wichita State professor explores ancient Native American city