Negron offers compromise plan to build Everglades reservoir — state-owned and leased land

Senate President Joe Negron on Tuesday filed a sweeping rewrite to his top priority legislation to build a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee by abandoning plans to buy up to 60,000 acres of agriculture land and rely instead on state-owned and state-leased sugar fields to store and clean water to be sent into Florida Bay.
Under the proposed amendment to SB 10, which will be presented Wednesday to the Senate Appropriations Committee, the state would convert 14,000 acres of state-owned land in the A-2 parcel, currently being leased by Florida Crystals, and use it to create a deep water storage reservoir.
The plan also calls for using at least 3,800 acres of parcels adjacent to the A-2 parcel, land the state bought in 1999 from the Talisman family farms. The state would also allow another 3,000 acres owned by the state and farmed by state inmates to be swapped with Florida Crystals.
The proposal would be funded by an additional $100 million in Legacy Florida funds, bringing the total amount from the documentary stamp tax earmarked by the 2014 Land Acquisition Trust Fund to $300 million. Another $30 million is set aside to acquire land and negotiate leases and another $30 million to begin the storage project. The state could also use up to $1.2 billion in proceeds from Florida Forever bonds, which are authorized under current law.
Negron's move is a signal that he faced a steep climb to pass the proposal in his own chamber and attempts to counter some of the most effective arguments used by the sugar industry, which was aggressively opposing it. In addition, Senate leaders propose a plan to provide additional economic development and job-training programs to the communities in the heart of Everglades Agricultural Area. Among the projects identified: the Airglades Airport in Hendry County and the development of an inland port in Palm Beach County.
Although Negron's proposals had support from many Senate Republicans, Democrats were opposed and were prepared to vote in a block to derail it.
The reservoir would provide at least 240,000 acre-feet of water storage south of the Lake Okeechobee "to maximize the reduction of high-volume Lake Okeechobee regulatory releases to the St. Lucie or Caloosahatchee estuaries in addition to providing relief to the Lake Worth Lagoon,'' the amendment states.
Water from the reservoir would then be sent into water treatment areas before it drains into Everglades to renew the freshwater needs of Florida Bay.
The South Florida Water Management District would be required to accelerate its planning schedule from 2021 to 2018. Water regulators also would have to use a specific water quality model known as the Dynamic Model for Stormwater Treatment Areas Model (DMSTA) and, if the storage capacity in the A-2 violates water quality standards, the district must come up with a plan to purchase land from "willing sellers."
The change increases the responsibility of the district to address the water quality issues that occurred last year when polluted discharge from the lake led to toxic algae blooms on the St. Lucie or Caloosahatchee estuaries.
"This amendment gets us one step closer to having a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee, a project that's been contemplated for 17 years,'' said Eric Eikenberg, CEO of the Everglades Foundation. "After experiencing 242 days of a water emergency in 2016 that saw a toxic algae bloom on the east and west coasts, we're moving in a direction to store significant water south of the lake and, more importantly, direct clean water to Florida Bay."
The projects covered under the amendment are given the following names: the Everglades Agricultural Area Storage Reservoir Project, the Lake Okeechobee Watershed Project, the C-43 West Basin Storage Reservoir Project, the Indian River Lagoon-South Project, the Western Everglades Restoration Project, the C-111 South-Dade Project, and the Picayune Strand Restoration Project.
Mary Ellen Klas: 850-222-3095, meklas@miamiherald.com, @MaryEllenKlas
Comments