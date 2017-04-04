Senate clears medical marijuana bill, expanding grower licenses

State senators on Monday gave their first approval to a major overhaul of their medical marijuana legislation.
Among the key changes to the legislation (SB 406):
* Speeding up new licenses. The bill now grants five new licenses by October, plus four more for every 75,000 patients registered to use medical marijuana in the state.
* Giving snowbirds access if they qualify in Florida and have access to cannabis in their home states.
* Requiring seed-to-sale tracking and lab testing.
* Creating a research program at Moffitt Cancer Center.
The most controversial point has to do with allowing additional growers and sellers beyond the seven companies currently licensed under Florida’s very limited medical marijuana program.
Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, who sponsored the Senate bill, said he doesn’t think the chamber should be overly restrictive.
“I’m frankly not entirely sure that it’s the job of the Legislature to get too much into detail about those issues other than to say that we need to make sure there is competition so that people can have choices,” he said.
But other senators said they do not want to see the number of growers expand. Sen. Bill Montford, D-Tallahassee, said the state owes it to the existing license holders to let them have an initial foothold.
