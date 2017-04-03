Bills apologizing for decades of torture at reform school for boys gets momentum

It took nearly half the Legislative Session, but a pair of resolutions formally apologizing for decades of abuse and torture at a state-funded reform school in North Florida where children from around the state were sent as punishment is finally moving.
On Tuesday morning the Senate Judiciary Committee will take up SR 1440 which calls the 111-year operation of the Dozier School for Boys “a shameful part of the history of the State of Florida.”
It also in plain wording apologizes to the “boys sent to the Dozier School for Boys.”
In the House, a similar resolution is set to be heard on Thursday morning.
Stories had swirled for decades about harsh conditions at Dozier, open from 1900 to 2011 in Marianna in the Florida Panhandle. In 2012, University of South Florida anthropologists began investigating burial grounds on the campus, where pipe crosses marked what was said to be the final resting place for 31 boys who died there. Using ground penetrating radar and excavation techniques, they found 55 graves, many in the woods outside the marked cemetery. Remains were found buried under trees and brush and under an old road.
USF anthropologists last year presented a report to the Florida Cabinet that showed most of the deaths were caused by illness, but others involved shootings, drownings and beatings.
House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’Lakes, has been vocal in insisting the Legislature do something to acknowledge a dark period in Florida’s history.
“We know those children were abused and tortured,” Corcoran said two weeks ago. “And the question is, how do you try to find some way to close that door in a healthy way that allows people to move on and recognizes the gross injustice that was done.”
Last year, members of the Florida Cabinet issued their own informal apologies to men who survived beatings at the school when they were children. But Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, said the Florida Legislature needs to go on record to acknowledge what happened there as well.
On Tuesday, men who survived their time at Dozier will be among those at a press conference at 11:30 a.m. in the Capitol to support the pair of resolutions.
