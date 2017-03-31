Are ‘schools of hope’ the solution to perpetually failing public schools?

0:51 'Magic' Johnson lobbies the Florida Legislature Pause

1:01 Home invasion suspects terrorize woman hiding in bathroom

1:33 Manatee Technical College gives out free teeth cleaning, dental advice

1:08 Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County clients rely on program

0:48 A new park is coming waterside of Ware's Creek

0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

0:51 The Grey Pretenders

0:46 Gonzaga players answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?'