Did Miami lawmaker intervene to dilute school recess bill? He won’t say.

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall Pause

1:14 Lakewood Ranch developer proposes school site land swap

1:56 North Carolina leaders announce deal on bathroom bill; vote planned for Thursday

1:05 Video shows woman being thrown around by man trying to take her purse

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

0:21 Watch a rock sink into quicksand

1:42 Kristen Weiss and Christian Winslow are the fans of the game

1:19 Armed crook ambushes auto parts store

1:54 Charter government petitions to be available at Manatee County libraries