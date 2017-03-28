Florida hospitals face Medicaid cuts in first drafts of state budget

1:19 Armed crook ambushes auto parts store Pause

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

3:32 Public can see 'inside' Colin the Colon at Manatee Memorial Hospital

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

2:09 Teachers rally outside school board hearing on impasse

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

0:21 Watch a rock sink into quicksand