Lawmakers continue to target immigrant 'sanctuary' policies as House bill advances

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping Pause

1:54 Charter government petitions to be available at Manatee County libraries

1:53 'The Feminine Touch' is a powerful tool in osteopathic medicine

3:21 Faces of LECOM Park: Craig Warzecha

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified

0:51 Researchers tag and release Weimar, a mature male tiger shark

4:50 Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch makes opening statement at confirmation hearing

0:45 SUNZ Insurance readies to double workforce