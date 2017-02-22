Death penalty fixes likely ready for floor votes at start of session

Legislation that lawmakers hope will restore normalcy to Florida’s death penalty is on track to land on Gov. Rick Scott’s desk at the start of their upcoming session.
On Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee gave a bill requiring jurors to vote unanimously for a sentence of death its approval on a 17-1 vote, clearing it for passage by the full chamber. A similar Senate bill is expected to pass the Rules Committee this afternoon.
“The goal of the bill is to have a working death penalty statute and allow victims and families throughout our state to continue to have justice,” House sponsor Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, said.
The legislation (SB 280 and HB 527) was necessitated after a Florida Supreme Court ruling last fall that declared the state’s death sentencing laws unconstitutional because they allowed juries to sentence someone to death without unanimous consent.
Since then, trial court judges were postponing death cases or prohibiting capital punishment. However, a Monday ruling from the Supreme Court suggested some death cases could continue with unanimous jury votes and new jury instructions.
That the bills are ready for floor votes this early before the legislative session's start on March 7 indicates leadership in the House and Senate is making the death penalty fix a priority. Scott is likely to sign the legislation given his support of the death penalty in the past.
The lone dissenter in Tuesday’s House committee vote was Rep. Joe Geller, D-Aventura, who said he regretted supporting legislation last year to raise the death verdict vote from a simple majority to a 10-2 supermajority. He voted down the bill because of a moral opposition to the death penalty, he said.
“It’s just never right for us to take human life,” Geller said. “I don’t say that for concern of the people who’ve taken those lives … I say it out of consideration of all the rest of us. Because when the people of the state of Florida take an action, I’m one of those people.”
With lawmakers considering the death penalty this week, churches and other anti-death penalty advocates are making their case in the state Capitol.
Darlene Farah, whose daughter Shelby was murdered in Jacksonville in 2013, is among those pushing for the state to halt executions permanently. She joined with churches Tuesday to advocate for a full moratorium on executions.
Farah forgave her daughter’s killer, James Rhodes, she said. And the only thing that has come from repeated death trials is more stress that has forced her family to relive Shelby’s killing.
“James Rhodes didn’t tear my family apart,” she said. “The state attorney’s office is what tore my family apart.”
Comments