Ex-Enterprise Florida head says House GOP video misleading

0:34 Massive python caught by police Pause

5:18 Violent armed robbery caught on video

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

0:51 Lakewood Ranch basketball pulls away from Gulf Coast with 28-0 run

2:28 Panelists discuss gun laws and mental illness at Tiger Bay luncheon

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

1:37 Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis speaks in Sarasota

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

4:05 Trump asks black reporter to 'set up the meeting' with Congressional Black Congress