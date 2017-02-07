John Morgan, candidate or not, is reshaping Florida politics

0:43 Sarasota detectives looking for two suspects who swiped Amish furniture set Pause

0:46 Passengers save girl who fell between train and platform

1:54 Red light camera fight looms .... Again

2:17 February is Birth Defect Prevention Month

1:19 Phishing scam yields hackers 7,700 school employee W2's

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

0:49 Herd of llamas romp in the snow

3:03 The memorable brands that are passing on a Super Bowl 51 commercial

0:35 Not the Avon lady but a wannabe burglar