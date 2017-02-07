Sugar growers to state: No sale on our farmland south of Lake Okeechobee

0:35 Not the Avon lady but a wannabe burglar Pause

1:19 Phishing scam yields hackers 7,700 school employee W2's

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

2:17 February is Birth Defect Prevention Month

1:54 Red light camera fight looms .... Again

0:54 Large python found in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

5:42 Daughter of murder rips police for not arresting her fathers murderer

1:37 Solving a 34-year-old slaying?

2:04 Ted Cruz on President Trump: 'His election was astonishing'